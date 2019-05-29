Education Budget Battle: 60 teaching positions cut in approved Central Valley budget reduction plan

Watch again

Tuesday night the Central Valley School Board unanimously approved the district superintendent's budget proposal, which ultimately means about $12.45 million in budget cuts and, as a result, about 60 full-time teachers will lose their positions.

District spokeswoman Marla Nunberg says that most of those 5 dozen teachers already resigned or retired so there will be very few layoffs. There was not an exact number of layoffs available Wednesday afternoon.

The district announced in April that it was facing a $12 million budget shortfall, an experience shared with many districts across Washington State.

To make up the shortfall, the district says the teaching staff reductions will save about $4.5 million. Other savings will come in restructuring the building and district administration, foregoing a planned technology upgrade, and custodial staffing will be reduced by 12 positions.

You can read the the district superintendent's letter to the board of directors here: https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/cvsd/Board.nsf/files/BCLSJJ69C14E/$file/Recommendations%20for%20Modified%20Education%20Program-memo%20to%20board%20052819.pdf