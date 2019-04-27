SPOKANE, Wash. - In the education budget battle, time is running out. Sunday is the deadline for Washington State lawmakers to reach a budget deal, but they say they've tentatively laid out a plan worth more than $52 billion.
For now, the big question is whether or not the plan will have enough money to let thousands of educators keep their jobs, despite getting pink slips last month.
This weekend, many Spokane Public School teachers are left in a state of limbo, wondering if Monday, they'll still have a job.
"We still have the same amount of students to serve, but now we're going to have fewer teachers to do that," Mandy Manning, 2018's National Teacher of the Year, said.
Manning is a teacher at Ferris High School, where she helped groom a student-teacher, that she said, excelled from the beginning.
"She took the kids from like basic numbers, to Cartesian graphs, some incredible stuff," Manning said.
This young woman was hired at Ferris, and took over several math classes for students that are learning English, and kids that are in general education. Manning says, that teacher won't be at Ferris in the fall.
"We're going to lose her. What's that going to mean for our kids? We can't afford to lose our best and brightest," Manning said.
Spokane might see around 325 total educators and staff laid off. Manning said this would really hurt the schools that don't have a student entry cap.
"It's going to end up with 26 kindergartens in a classroom, or 31 5th graders. Can you even imagine that for a second," Manning said.
A big question from viewers has been if Spokane teachers’ recent double digit increased salary was a reason for the budget crisis. Manning is also a delegate for the Washington Education Association, and she said those are two completely different budgets.