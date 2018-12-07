SPOKANE, Wash. - At least eight alpacas were attacked and killed by a male cougar near Riverside State Park.
According to The Spokesman-Review, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials responded Wednesday. The attack happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
A nearby llama also died, possibly from stress.
Officials placed a camera near one alpaca carcass, but no other cougars were spotted in the area. It is believed that the young, male cougar was solely responsible for the attack.
On the low-end, alpacas can cost $500 per head. More expensive animals can cost much more.