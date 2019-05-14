SPOKANE, Wash. - Eight candidates have officially filed for the City of Spokane's top two positions.
The candidates for mayor include former Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart, former local television reporter Nadine Woodward, Spokane firefighter, Shawn Poole, and chair of the West Central Neighborhood Council, Kelly Cruz.
The four candidates running for City Council President include two current Spokane City Council members, Mike Fagan and Breean Beggs, business owner Cindy Wendle, and former NAACP president, Phil Tyler.
The deadline for people to declare their candidacy is 4 p.m. Friday at the Spokane County Elections Office, or online.
In terms of fundraising, Woodward leads the mayoral race with $66,234 in campaign funds raised. Stuckart has raised $65,436. Shawn Poole has raised $13,115 and Kelly Cruz has raised $2,000.
You can see all the candidates contributions here.