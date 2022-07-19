SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a lengthy and ongoing investigation into a high amount of criminal activities at and around the location.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's office, detectives recovered Fentanyl Pills and Pills believed to be laced with Fentanyl, dozens of mostly empty Fentanyl vials, Methamphetamine, scales, packaging used for the sale of drugs, and drug sales ledgers.
After the search warrant service, SVIU Detectives assisted Civil Unit Deputies post five additional rooms with court-ordered evictions.
Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies also assisted during this operation. Regional management of the hotel is cooperating with SVIU Investigators to help rid the area of individuals committing crimes.
Those arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail are listed as follows.
Joshua L. Bernal: 24-year-old male booked for Unlawful Use of a Building for Drug Purposes and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Fentanyl. ** As of this morning, still in custody.
Autumn M. Hopkins: 24-year-old female booked for a felony Washington State Department of Corrections Probation Violation and as a Fugitive from Justice due to a felony Idaho Governor’s warrant for Dangerous Drugs. ** As of this morning, still in custody.
Brayton W. Anderson: 26-year-old male booked for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. ** Released on his own recognizance on July 18, 2022.
Jonathan L. Fordham: 35-year-old male booked for a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant (original charge Assault 3rd with a weapon) and Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. ** As of this morning, still in custody with a $500.00 bond for the Trespass 2nd Degree and a Washington State Department of Corrections Hold.
Joseph G. Smith: 24-year-old male booked for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. ** Released on his own recognizance on July 18, 2022.
Katie A. Buzzell: 27-year-old female booked for Unlawful Use of a Building for Drug Purposes and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Fentanyl, and a Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant. ** As of this morning, still in custody.
Jacob Robideaux: 30-year-old male booked for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. ** Released on his own recognizance on July 18, 2022.
Vickey M. Courtney: 23-year-old female booked for a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant (original charge Assault 3rd Degree). ** As of this morning, still in custody on a Washington State Department of Corrections Hold.
After the search warrant service, SVIU Detectives assisted Civil Unit Deputies post five additional rooms with court-ordered evictions.