SPOKANE, Wash. -- Eight people were hospitalized after multiple cars crashed on east and westbound I-90 Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

Of the eight victims, one is considered to be in critical condition with another sustaining serious injuries. The remaining six victims are in the hospital with minor injuries.

Spokane Fire Department says they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one of the victims at the crash.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still unknown but Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.