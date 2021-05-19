UPDATE: MAY 19 AT 1:00 P.M.
Grant Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the 8-year-old Moses Lake boy who died Tuesday night as Jacob Munoz.
His autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - An eight-year-old boy in Grant County was accidentally shot and killed by a 13-year-old boy handling a pellet gun Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
"Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the eight-year-old died at the scene," said GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.
GCSO says the tragic death was an accident. They ask that everyone pray for the family and to be compassionate.
"If you feel the need to do something, come together in unity to support the family and community that just lost an eight-year-old boy," Foreman said.
Foreman said the deceased's name will be released tomorrow by the Coroner's Office.