GENESEE, Idaho – A young pair of best friends are showing all of us, we are never too young to rally around our dearest pal.
This weekend, eight-year-old Hailee Zollman organized a lemonade stand fundraiser in support of her three-year-old bestie, Keasy Line.
“(Keasy) has Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevi (GCMN,)” said her mother, Shea. “That is her giant birthmark and other skin spots. Neurocutaneous Melanosis (NCM,) are the spots on her brain. It caused her to have seizures.”
Keasy was also recently diagnosed with a very rare type of pediatric melanoma. Keasy’s family says they were so touched by the willingness of Hailee to try to do something to help.
The lemonade stand raised more than $1,300. The proceeds will go directly to researching the condition, but the bigger goal was to raise awareness.
“It just goes to show what happens when love outshines all the craziness in these days we are living in,” Keasy’s grandmother, Judy, said.