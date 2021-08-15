Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest through 10 AM Monday August 16th, due to increasing levels of wildfire smoke. A cold front on Sunday is expected to begin clearing smoke across much of Eastern Washington, but air quality concerns will continue for Okanogan, Ferry, and Yakima counties. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.