ST. LOUIS - An eight person has died as a result of vaping-related lung illness. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that a man in his mid 40s died this week in St. Louis.
NBC News reports health officials said the man's lung functions were normal before he started vaping in the spring. He then developed a mild respiratory illness, which ultimately progressed and led to his hospitalization and death.
Seven others have died from the illnesses thus far: one each in Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois, in addition to two in California.
"This is an unfortunate case of a young man with no prior lung illness who started vaping because of chronic pain issues," Pulmonologist Dr. Michael Plisco said in a statement.
"Once the lungs are injured by vaping, we don't know how quickly it worsens and if it depends on other risk factors," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, September 19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicted the death toll would rise. The prediction came after federal investigators launched a criminal investigation into the soaring number of illnesses nationwide.