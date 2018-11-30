Did Albert Einstein believe in God? The famous physicist was constantly questioned about his religious beliefs during his lifetime.
Two Einstein artifacts being auctioned in New York could contain clues to the spiritual beliefs of the 20th century's best-known thinker.
Sotheby's is auctioning a Bible Friday in which Einstein inscribed in 1932: "This book is an inexhaustible source of living wisdom and consolation."
But Christie's is auctioning a 1954 letter Tuesday in which Einstein declared, "The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of honorable but still primitive legends."
Walter Isaacson, the author of a 2007 biography of Einstein, says his feelings about spirituality varied over time.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)