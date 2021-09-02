U.S Customs and Border Protection specialists seized 350 pounds of packaged meat from an El Paso resident attempting to cross at the Paso Del Norte border crossing.
The foreign meats were spotted by a CBP officer upon an initial inspection of the U.S citizen's Honda Odyssey. They were sent for a secondary inspection where 31 rolls of bologna and 2 rolls of turkey ham concealed under blankets, under the seats, center console, and inside a duffel bag were discovered.
The individual was issued a $1,000 civil penalty after admitting the meats were for resale in the U.S. CBP destroyed the contraband.
“With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”