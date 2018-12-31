Elderly Chewelah man badly beaten outside his home

CHEWELAH, WA - A 76-year-old man is recovering after he says he was severely beaten Sunday night. Family members tell KHQ the assault occurred outside of the recycling center where he lives and works.

The victim, Robert "Wayne" Peck is at a Spokane hospital recovering. His daughter Kendra flew into the area as soon as she was notified about the attack.

"He has a small blot clot on the left side of his head," Kendra said. "His left eye is swollen shot. They had to drain blood from his ear."

The Peck family said it happened around 8 o'clock Sunday evening on Tyra Drive. Wayne told them he thought his attackers needed help with recycling, and went outside to speak with them. He says they began kicking and hitting him, even after he fell to the ground. He said the suspects are two men.

The family says Wayne told them he was involved in a dispute earlier in the week. They say they fear it could be related to that.

"This is just beyond me," she said. "It's awful. My dad is a good man."

Calls to Steven's County Sheriff Office for confirmation on what the family told KHQ had not been returned as of Monday night.

KHQ reached out to the Chewelah Police for comment on the investigation. They say despite the incident occuring in the city of Chewelah, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office is the agency handling the investigation. If you know anything that could help with the case, reach out to local authorties referencing case #1813252.