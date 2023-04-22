LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — An elderly Liberty Lake man died on his property while burning tumbleweeds Saturday, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Firefighters were called out to a property on North Sunrise Lane at about noon for reporters of a fire. When they arrived, they found the man had been burned while he was clearing tumbleweeds.
A preliminary investigation found the man does this every year when tumbleweeds build up on his fence.
According to firefighters, the fire flared up and set the man's clothes ablaze. The investigation found his clothes were a highly flammable material, so the flames quickly consumed his clothes.
The official cause of death is still under investigation and will be confirmed from the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Possible causes include a cardiac event, or succumbing to smoke or superheated air, according to the fire marshal.
SVFD did confirm the device the man was using to burn the tumbleweeds was not the cause of his death, and the device is commonly used to burn brush.