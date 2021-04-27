SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Sunset Hill couple were victimized multiple times over the course of two days, having their car stolen a day before being burglarized and assaulted.
On April 22, SPD responded to the couple's home where their Cadillac CTS had been stolen from the garage overnight. The car has since been located by SPD.
The next night around 3 a.m., SPD was called back to the residence as the elderly woman stated that someone was breaking into her house.
The woman told SPD that the suspect had successfully broken in after overpowering and knocking her husband to the ground. The husband was attempting to hold the garage door shut.
When SPD arrived, the suspect was long gone. SPD noticed the husband, in his early 90's, had visible injuries and was bleeding from his head and hand.
It did not appear that the suspect had taken anything from the residence but SPD observed fingerprints on a second car the couple owned.
The suspect has not been identified. If you have information related to this crime, you are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.