UPDATE: DEC. 10 AT 9:15 A.M.
Spokane Valley Fire Department said that the only person in the house, an elderly woman, died in the fire Thursday morning. Family has been notified.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A house is completely destroyed after a fire sparked at the home in Spokane Valley. Right now, at least a dozen crews are responding.
A neighbor told KHQ that the flames were so big, he could see flames coming out of every part of the house.
Fire crews were able to get to the house within five minutes of calling.
