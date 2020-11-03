SPOKANE, Wash. - If you haven’t there’s still time to do so in Spokane.
Normally, the Spokane arena would be reserved for large concerts and sporting events, but on Nov. 3 it’s reserved for you to come and vote.
The county said they’ve hit an election milestone, over 200,000 ballots were returned by the end of last week. This means 55% of voters in the county have returned their ballot.
If you still need to vote, you can stop by the Spokane arena in downtown or in Spokane Valley at the Centerplace event center.
Spokane arena, main entrance:
Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Centerplace event center: 2426 N. Discovery PL:
Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can also drop off your ballots at the Spokane County Courthouse, and Libraries in Spokane,
Due to construction at the downtown Spokane library, the ballot drop box is located at the STA Plaza.
You can follow this link for more drop off locations.
