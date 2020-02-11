A Spokane Valley indie game studio is releasing a new mobile game Friday where presidential candidates take to the boxing ring.
"Fight to become president in a ludicrous alternate reality where elections are decided exclusively through boxing," a description for the game reads.
ExceptioNULL Games is launching "Election Year Knockout" on Friday, Feb. 14, on Android and iPhone/iPad. The humorous, puzzle-style boxing game was inspired by the Nintendo Entertainment System game "Punch-Out!!" and parodies American Politics.
“We’re a small team with the shared goal of making everyone laugh,” said Ben Ritter, the game’s lead designer. “Things have gotten a little too serious these days. Over the last year and a half, we’ve built something that legitimately brings people together with a smile.”
ExceptioNULL expands on the game description, writing: Immediately apparent is the game’s sense of humor. Witty and playfully-animated cartoon caricatures of famous politicians from both sides of the aisle line up to defend their territories against the player’s new third party. The characters quip and joke in reaction to how well the player is performing. As each region of the United States gets conquered, players add to their increasingly absurd party names. The campaign culminates in a final boss battle against President Donald Thump in the White House.
The game features two play modes: casual and classic. The casual mode features one-finger controls and easier fights, while classic brings back the challenge of Nintendo & Wii types of "PunchOut" games. Players can face nine different opponents and dozens of challenges while customizing their boxer's looks and clothing.
“I do believe we’ve created a control scheme that hasn’t been seen on phones before,” Ritter continued. “It really is the full experience you could only get from a gamepad in the past.”
Election Year Knockout will be free to download on the App Store and Google Play on Friday. A premium, ad-free upgrade for the game costs $4.99. A public beta game is also available now on their website.
