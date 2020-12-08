Next Monday, Dec. 14 the United States electors that make up the entire 538 electoral college votes will meet at various Legislative buildings to cast their perspective votes for the President and Vice President. This includes the electors planning to meet in Olympia Washington to represent Washington's 12 electoral votes.
Due to the pandemic, the Legislative building in Washington remains closed to the general public. To adhere to health guidelines, the state says that public attendance will not be available this year. However, TVW will broadcast the event live at noon on TV and online.
In a bid to promote election education, the Secretary of State's office posted information to the public about how the electoral college works.
How the Electoral College works in Washington:
When citizens vote for the president and vice president in the General Election, they are actually selecting the “electors” that will represent their state in the Electoral College.
The number of electors allocated to each state reflects the state’s Congressional delegation: one for each representative in the U.S. House of Representatives; and one for each senator in the U.S. Senate. Washington has two senators and 10 representatives, for a total of 12 electors. The nominee who receives the majority of the popular vote in the General Election receives all 12 of the state’s electoral votes.
Nationally, there are 538 electors who vote on the president and vice president. A candidate must receive 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to become president. If no presidential ticket receives a majority of electoral votes, the House elects the president, and the Senate elects the vice president. The framers of the U.S. Constitution established the Electoral College as a compromise between election by Congress and election by popular majority.
To learn more about the Electoral College, visit the Office of the Secretary of State’s website.
