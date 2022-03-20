SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Early on Sunday morning, March 20, the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a possible fire at a single wide trailer home on the 6600 block of E. 8th Ave.
Initially, information from the call suggested an electrical problem with no smoke or fire, indicating a single engine response for the issue. A unit from Spokane Fire Department went to investigate. Upon arrival, however, Spokane Engine 14 saw active smoke, sparks, and arcing coming from the structure. A full response from Spokane Valley Fire Department was requested.
The area was blocked off for a brief time so firefighters could access the hydrant across the street. Crews entered with a charge hose, and while the home was filled with smoke, no active fire was initially found. Further investigation revealed the fire at the back hallway, where the electrical power enters from supply lines to the electrical panel.
Crews acted quickly to shut off power to the structure and extinguish the flames while additional units broke open windows to vent the space and increase visibility. Once the smoke disappated, firefighters were able to search for additional potential fires and begin assessing structural damage.
Luckily, all occupants and their dog had evacuated the structure and no one was injured. However, the structure was deemed uninhabitable, displacing the family. The occupants are being aided by Red Cross at this time.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents that electrical type fires can be unpredictable, so it's best to call at the first signs of potential fire and not delay or wait until you see visible flames.