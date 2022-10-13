UNITED STATES - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it's postponing any future deployments of the Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHR) Program until June 2023.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester, who is also the chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee responded to this announcement saying the program just isn't ready yet.
“The new EHR simply cannot be deployed before its ready for prime time. When it comes to delivering the quality health care our nation’s veterans have earned, we have to hit the mark the first time around. That’s why I’ll continue holding VA and Oracle Cerner’s feet to the fire in fixing system-wide issues so existing facilities and any future roll-outs guarantee VA health care staff have the tools to provide veterans safe, timely care,” said Tester.
Tester has fought to make sure the EHR system used by VA health care staff is as effective and safe as possible. In July, the VA delayed the deployment of EHR while patient safety, system stability, and other concerns remained unresolved.