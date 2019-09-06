LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Sometime Thursday night, a electronic construction sign was hacked to display profane political messages.
According to BiJay Adams, Liberty Lake Water and Sewer General Manager, the sign is owned by a contractor.
The sign was located near E Liberty Lake and Sprague Avenue where a repaving project is taking place.
The hacked message read, "Paving today 9/6/19, [expletive] Trump ahead."
Adams says signs like the one that was hacked are WiFi enabled, and have generic passwords. Unless the electrical panel is locked, and password updated, it is fairly easy to hack road signs.
"We believe this was done by a random individual," Adams said.
But one message wasn't enough, as it turns out the sign was hacked a second time overnight. The second message read "Paving today 9/6/19, Trump 2020 ahead."
Adams believes it was probably two different individuals who hacked the road sign.
Once it was discovered the sign was hacked, crews arrived early Friday morning to change it back to the indented message and take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.
"We apologize for the messages that was displayed, and we will work to prevent this from happening in the future," Adams said.
Other cities across the U.S. have experienced pranksters hacking electronic road sings, but it's not just an inconvenience; it could also be a serious safety hazard when drivers don't know the changes to the road up ahead.