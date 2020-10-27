PORTLAND, Ore. - Some of the world's largest animals pulverized pumpkins on Friday in Portland, Oregon. The Asian elephant family took park in the Oregon Zoo's annual squishing of the squash, a precursor to the zoo's Halloween celebration.
Zoo officials said the elephants got one 800-pound pumpkin and one 600-pound pumpkin to stomp on, munch on and play with.
The tradition goes back to 1999 as local farmers continue to donate their overstock pumpkins for use in the zoo's enrichment program to help keep the animals mentally and physically stimulated.
