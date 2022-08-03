Leslie Lowe
The combination of dry fire fuels, extremely low humidity and winds gusting up to 35mph again on Wednesday afternoon is why we remain under a Red Flag Warning until 9PM Wednesday night.
 
A system will move through the Inland northwest delivering isolated showers and thunderstorms for the northern mountains and Camas Prairie as well as breezy conditions and cooler temperatures through the end of the week.  Daytime highs are set to drop by 10 degrees into the low 80's for Thursday and Friday, before rebounding back into the 90's by the second half of the week and the start of this next week. 
 

