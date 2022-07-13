Leslie Lowe
Dry, breezy conditions will linger through the day behind last night's impressive thunderstorms.  Most areas will see winds generally in the area of range of 15-20 mph. 
However, the National Weather Service has issued a "Red Flag Warning" for elevated fire danger for parts of the Cascade and the Yakima valleys with relative humidity levels at 20% or less and wind gust that could approach 25-35 mph.  
High pressure builds in for the remainder of the week and through the weekend, delivering a round of beautiful Summer weather, with highs in the 80's and 90's with plenty of sunshine into next week. 

