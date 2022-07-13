Elevated fire danger through today
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Local event company gains Kim Kardashian as client
- Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
- Sunday evening's performance of Hadestown cancelled
- Man causes over $10,000 in damages, charged with two counts of hit and run
- Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minutes
- Moses Lake police arrest man for alleged trafficking of a 4-year-old child
- Aggressive beaver forces Spokane Valley fisherman to find a new spot
- Two injured after helicopter hits power lines, crashes into occupied tractor in Washington orchard
- Motorcycle driver dies after fleeing from WSP, crashing in Spokane Valley
- Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley
Videos
From Our Sponsors
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Driving is something we do every day, so it’s easy to forget about the risks associated with a car accident while on the road. Read more
Attorney Craig Swapp has quite a few favorite local spots for incredible food at every meal of the day. Check out his favorite local spots for each meal of the day. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.