Red Flag Warnings will be in place until 8PM Wednesday, for extreme fire danger. The biggest concern, fast-moving thunderstorms early Wednesday morning could start new fires, and winds gusting up to 35mph in the afternoon could help those fires grow rapidly.
The primary thunderstorm threat will wrap up mid-day, winds however will likely linger until late afternoon before they die down completely.
The northern mountains will continue to see the threat of isolated thunderstorms into Thursday. Otherwise, we clear our and temperatures warm back up into the upper 90's and 100's for the weekend.