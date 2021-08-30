Weather Alert

...Breezy and dry conditions causing critical Fire Weather concerns today... .Breezy to gusty winds through the Cascade Gaps and into eastern Washington are expected today with low humidity values. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS EAST OF THE CASCADE CREST...THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND THE PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREAS... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 22 percent in the valleys and 22 to 34 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&