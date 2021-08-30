A dry cold front will sweep across the Inland northwest bringing elevated fire danger, with Red Flag warnings that will be in place beginning at noon today and continuing through 9PM tonight for eastern Washington, upper and lower Columbia Basin.
Behind Monday's cold front we see daytime highs drop into the low 70's and overnight lows that will fall close to freezing for many of the northern valleys through mid-week.
We wrap up the work week and head into the long Labor day weekend with a round of beautiful weather and daytime highs that will pop back into the upper 70's and low to mid 80's.