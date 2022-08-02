Leslie Lowe
Winds remain gusty and relative humidity levels are incredibly low, Bringing increasing concerns for elevated fire danger. The National Weather center has issued a "Red Flag Warning" that will now be in place through Wednesday.
Please pay close attention to burn bans in your area. 
 
There is a cool down on the way!  A system sliding through BC and Alberta will flatten out the ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our forecast, allowing temperatures to slowly cool back down into the low to mid 80's for the second half of the work week and start of the weekend. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!