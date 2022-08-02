Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WARM DRY AND BREEZY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Breezy winds and low humidity levels will be in place for the next several days with afternoon and early evening being the most impactful periods. Temperatures will not be as hot but still reaching the 90s each afternoon. The strongest winds on Tuesday will shift southward mainly along and south of Highway 2. Gusty winds will expand back to north on Wednesday into our northern districts. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES...WATERVILLE PLATEAU...AND UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 5 to 11 percent in the valleys and 11 to 18 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
- Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
- Man dies after being swept into Spokane River, fire officials confirm
- Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
- North Spokane homeowners scared of being targeted after finding tires slashed
- First case of monkeypox reported in Spokane County
- Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care
- Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
- Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
- Male left with life-threatening injuries after apparent hit-and-run wakes up, identifies self as minor
Videos
From Our Sponsors
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.