Eli Young Band is coming to Spokane in September
The multi-platinum country hit-makers will be performing at the Knitting Factory on Thursday, Sep. 5.
Tickets are now on sale for the concert, with general admission costing $26.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.
MORE ON ELI YOUNG BAND:
Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern Country music – a true band who plays their own instruments, writes their own songs, and clings fast to their Texas roots. THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND: GREATEST HITS via The Valory Music Co. is out now featuring #1 lead single “Love Ain't." Gravitating towards titles with lyrical twists – #1 hits: PLATINUM "Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl” – EYB naturally fell into a groove recording the Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally-penned track alongside producer Dann Huff. The latest offering follows their album FINGERPRINTS, which showcased a signature mix of heartfelt phrases over driving rhythms. EYB's impressive trajectory has also produced the chart-topping 10,000 TOWNS with singles earning Billboard's #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year. EYB has previously earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards. They have performed on national television shows such as TODAY, Conan, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and FOX & Friends. While selling out venues as a headliner from coast to coast, EYB has toured with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.