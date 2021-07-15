COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Elizabeth Smart will be coming to Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 17 as the keynote speaker for the chamber of commerce's women's luncheon.
Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002 when her captors threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. On March 12, 2003 police safely returned Smart to her family.
Smart is an advocate for child abduction recovery programs and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
