ELK, Wash. — State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working to contain the Elk Fire.
The Oregon Fire, also known as the Elk Fire, is estimated to have grown to 2,500 acres and continues to expand. Level 3 evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Pend Oreille County/ Spokane County Line south to Tallman Road
- Blanchard to Laurel Road and Elk Chattaroy to Blanchard Creek
- Thomspon, Spring Valley and Jefferson Road
Level 1 (Get Ready!) evacuations are in place for Elmers Loop and Country Homes Road.
The fire is burning in grass and timber and threatening around thirty homes, according to WSP.
WSP says the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate assistance for the Oregon Fire.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the Mobilization Plan, authorized by the Fire Protection Bureau, provides a process to quickly notify, assemble, and deploy fire service personnel, equipment, and other resources.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Updated Aug. 18 2023, at 9:32
Riverside High School (4120 East Deer Park Milan Road) will be the evacuation site after 8:30 p.m., and large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed.
Last Updated August 18 at 7:45 p.m.
Level 3 evacuations have expanded from the Pend Orielle County/Spokane County line down to Blanchard Road. Level 3 means GET OUT!
Last Updated August 18 at 7:21 p.m.
The fire is now pushing west from North Jackson Road between Oregon Road and Bridges Road.
Last Updated August 18 at 7:07 p.m.
The fire is pushing south, east of North Jackson Road passing East Bridges. It is now standing at 2,000 acres.
Level 2 evacuations have been updated to Level 3 evacuations for Thompson, Spring Valley, and Jefferson Roads. Level 2 evacuations stand for Elmer's Loop and Country Homes Roads.
Last Updated August 18 at 6:54 p.m.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for Blanchard to Laurel Road, and Elk Chattaroy to Blanchard Creek.
The Elk Fire is now standing at 1,500 acres per Air Attack. There is 0% containment.
Last Updated August 18 at 6:39 p.m.
The Elk Fire is now standing at 100 acres.
Level 2 evacuations have been issued for Jefferson, Thompson, South Camden, and Williams Roads.
Last Updated August 18 at 6:32 p.m.
There has been a wind shift and the fire is now pushing to the south with Level 3 evacuations to be expanded from Oregon Road south to East Bridges Road and North Jackson Road.
Last Updated August 18 at 6:23 p.m.
The fire now stands at 15 acres.
The fire has jumped North Jefferson Road per law enforcement in the area with structures being impacted. Air attack and fire bosses are arriving over the fire now.
Level 3 evacuations stand at east of North Darknell Road, north of East Oregon Road, South of the county line, and west of North Jefferson Road.
Last Updated August 18 at 5:57 p.m.
A large brush fire broke out near E Oregon Road and East Frideger Road in Elk around 4:15 p.m. today.
Spokane Fire District 4 have reported to this fire and have been fighting it. They have called in additional resources it help fight this fire.
There has been a level 3 evacuation for residents living east of North Darknell Road and Fridger Road to the County Line, north of East Oregon Road, South of the county line, and west of North Jefferson Road.
This is breaking news, check back for updates as we learn receive more information.