‘Ellen’ show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dies at 40

UNITED STATES. - Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, most commonly known as the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, has died at 40 years old, NBC News reported.
According to his representative, Boss died by suicide.
In a statement from Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, she said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us . . . he was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."