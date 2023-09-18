COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Ellen Travolta is an icon of film, television and the stage. For the last decade Travolta has wowed audiences in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho at Christmas with her show, “Ellen Travolta presents.”
Now that show will come to an end. But not without one last hurrah!
Travolta’s show is famous for community involvement and this year it will be no different.
Whether it's the tradition of hanging stockings by the fireplace, the heartfelt letters you write to Santa, the joyous caroling in your neighborhood, the cozy matching pajamas you wear, the art of wrapping presents with care, or the excitement of opening a gift early – Ellen and her team want to know what makes your Christmas Eve sparkle.
The stories you share will be brought to life on stage by the Travolta sisters and Molly Allen.
If your story is selected, you'll receive two complimentary tickets to the show!
Paper submissions can be mailed to:
The Christmas Show (ATTN: Ellen Travolta)
PO Box 7200
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
Online submissions can be submitted via email at travoltachristmas@cdaresort.com.
Tickets are $35 per person and go on sale October 16th and can be purchased online.
The show kicks off on Nov. 24 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Dec. 17.