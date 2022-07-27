sex trafficking in othello.jpg

OTHELLO, Wash. - Othello Police arrested a man they say tried to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.
 
Othello Street Crimes said they conducted a human sex trafficking demand reduction operation on Tuesday. During the operation, they arrested 47-year-old Koby Don Williams of Ellensburg who traveled to Othello with the intent to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.
 
During the investigation, police found Williams worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a Deportation Officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
 
Police say Williams' supervisors were informed and are cooperating with the investigation.
 
Right now Williams is charged with attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
 
If you believe that someone you know is a victim of human sex trafficking, please notify the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314, or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or send a text to 233-733.
 
 

