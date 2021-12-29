Weather Alert

Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho through the remainder of the workweek and into the first half of the weekend with a persistent arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Meanwhile overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Portions of the region will also see dangerous wind chills of minus ten to minus 20 early this morning and again on Friday. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week with widespread moderate to locally heavy snow possible over southeast Washington and north-central Idaho on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Creston, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Davenport, Ritzville, and Wilbur. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&