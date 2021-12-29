ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A Central Washington osteopathic physician and surgeon has had her license restricted for allegedly signing vaccine exemption waivers without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption.
Anna Elperin, licensed physician and owner of Awake Health in Ellensburg, may not issue COVID-19 vaccination exemptions until her charges are resolved.
According to documents containing Elperin's charges from the Washington State Department of Health, there were at least four recorded instances where Elperin allegedly signed off on medical exemptions when her charts did not show that the patients indicated a justifiable condition.
The patients' identities were withheld but the documents did say some were employees of Central Washington University, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Mount Vernon School District.
Documents allege Elperin wrote "immunization not carried out, unspecified patient decision" under the "assessment" portion of her charts.
The patients then signed exemption forms that stated they had a "medical condition" that could not be disclosed due to patient privacy protections.