ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Ellensburg police (EPD) made a record breaking arrest for their department last Wednesday when they seized around 800 fentanyl pills among other illegal drugs.

EPD seized the pills, two ounces of cocaine, a half-ounce of heroin and other prescription medications from a 37-year-old Cle Elum resident on Nov. 10. They estimate the street value of the drugs at $25,000. 

EPD worked with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Act unit and the Cle Elum Police Department to make the arrest.

