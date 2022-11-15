Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam

WASHINGTON. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us.
This new scam is text-based and will present you with an alert text to let you know you have an undelivered package. Upon clicking the link provided, you are directed to a page that convincingly looks to be a USPS tracking site. You are then directed to enter card information to pay a $3 delivery fee. DO NOT FALL FOR THIS!
Scammers straight up suck, and the means they deploy in order to steal money from people are getting increasingly creative. Please be aware that most legitimate enterprises, including Banks and Federal Agencies, do not solicit payments from you via text or phone. Scammers also use fear tactics like threatening people with Law Enforcement Arrests unless they receive money. This is not how Law Enforcement works. Ever. Please be aware and share!