Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has left.... the car but the investigation into what left a 200-pound pig and his dog companion inside a hot car continues.
Walla Walla Police rescued Elvis Pigsley and a husky named Lupa from a hot car on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Golf course.
As officers waited on the scene for the Humane Society to arrive, the owner showed up on foot.
The owner told officers her car was stolen with the animals inside and she was looking for it.
Walla Walla Police said investigators found inconsistencies in her statements about the car and the animals.