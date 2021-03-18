SPOKANE, Wash- For parents sending their kids to schools they want to believe all the safety measures are being taken to protect their kids.
Right now, new concerns coming out about COVID-19 and Durham Bus drivers.
Multiple concerns are being raised by multiple public-school officials alleging that Durham failed to follow safety protocols.
According to emails obtained by our media partners at The Spokesman-Review, a school nurse contacted Durham with a request for seating charts on the two buses and did not get a reply.
The nurse sent an email to the superintendent Adam Swinyard, and the transportation director urging immediate action with Durham.
Due to potential exposure from drivers and employees becoming ill, there may have been unnecessary quarantines for students.
Multiple Durham school bus drivers and other school employees tested positive.
School officials were concerned that buses lacked ventilation and appear to be overcrowded.
We know right now about 57 Durham bus employees have quarantined over the last month and one attendant has died.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is currently investigating Durham’s actions.
Durham maintains they did enforce safety protocols like daily screening, social distancing, and mask-wearing.