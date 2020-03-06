SEATTLE - An event that draws thousands of fans to the Seattle area every year has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Emerald City Comic Con will no longer be taking place March 12 - March 15.
According to a release from organizers, the event will instead be pushed back to Summer 2020, with further date and detail information to be announced at a later time.
The decision came after hours of conversation between organizers and consultation with local government officials, according to the release. In the end, the decision was made to follow the guidance of local public health officials who recommended that conventions should be postponed.
"Our hearts go out to the entire Seattle community, everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you, the nearly 100,000 amazing human beings who look forward to this event each year," the release said.
Organizers are now working with Visit Seattle and the Washington State Convention Center to determine alternate dates to hold the convention this summer.
