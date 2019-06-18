SPOKANE, Wash. -- You've probably heard of the app, "PulsePoint." Here in Spokane, there are more than 14,000 subscribers who follow the Spokane Fire Department. But it's not just a resource to keep you in the know, for the first time in this country, it's helped save a life.
"I knew immediately it was as bad as it could get," said Griffin Bowker. "(My dad) wasn't breathing. I knew this was life or death right now."
A single second is all it takes for everything to change.
"I got to dad immediately," he said. "Mom was holding his face and talking to him."
You can hear Griffin Bowker's panic as he called 911. He began life-saving measures himself while speaking with dispatch.
At that exact moment, just a few blocks over, off duty Spokane Fire Lt. Patrick Moore was enjoying a little basketball and some chocolate ice cream.
"I was sitting and relaxing," he said. "My phone went off. It was a sound I had never heard before."
It was from his PulsePoint app. Lt. Moore is one of the 52 verified responders here in Spokane who are enrolled in a program that alerts them when someone near their current location suffers a medical emergency.
He opened it up the app and saw a neighbor of his was dying. He estimates within 20 seconds, he had grabbed his AED defibrillator and was in his truck heading to help.
"I was sure when I came around the corner there would be lights and sirens and I'd loop around and come back home, but they weren't (fire crews) weren't there yet," he said. "I was nervous. I was wearing a white tee and jeans, I wasn't in a uniform and here I am crashing through their front door."
The Bowker family didn't see the tee or those blue jeans. All they saw was the answer to their prayers.
"I think it's a God thing, for me," Carolyn Bowker said. "It wasn't his time to go."
Lt. Moore immediately took over, and right away, he gave the family hope that everything would be okay.
"I think I was pretty fortunate," Gary Bowker said.
Gary Bowker suffered a major cardiac event, but because he got crucial care so quickly, he made it. As soon as he regained consciousness at the hospital, he had one thing to say to his wife.
"I love you," she said. "He couldn't talk very well. He mouthed it. I love you. He knew me, he knew Griffin. He just wanted us to hug him through all the tubes."
Gary and Carolyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Photos show they have made a life full of love.
"There's so much to do," he said. "Carolyn and I have so many things left to do."
And because of Lt. Moore and the PulsePoint app, they'll get to.
The goal of this app 'pulse point' is to do exactly what it did in this story, to connect those in need with those right next to them who have the expertise to help. If you're interested in learning more about how you can become a verified responder, visit www.pulsepoint.org. The app is free and available to download for smartphones or tablets.