SPOKANE, Wash. - The two pedestrians have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 8 a.m.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer has confirmed an auto vs. pedestrian crash near Thor and Euclid street. 

Emergency crews are on scene. Two pedestrians were hit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

