SPOKANE, Wash. - The two pedestrians have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 8 a.m.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer has confirmed an auto vs. pedestrian crash near Thor and Euclid street.
Emergency crews are on scene. Two pedestrians were hit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I just spoke to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer who confirmed there is an auto vs pedestrian incident near Thor & Euclid. He told me that emergency crews are on scene and they are working to help 2 pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/VOUOf76k23— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) December 15, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.