COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Emergency crews across the Inland Northwest are preparing for the frigid temperatures and strong wind gusts, they say you should too.
“Anything that is used with gas, natural gas, propane - anything along those lines does produce carbon monoxide. Obviously having the right ventilation. The risk potential of carbon monoxide poisoning increases every time we have a wind event and people don’t have heat for a couple of days,” District Fire Marshal, Tyler Drechsel, said.
Make sure your CO2 detectors are working, and if the power does go out and you plan to use a generator, he said to place it where there is proper ventilation.
“People tend to put generators inside their garage or directly outside of their windows. We recommend you put those generators a long ways away from the home,” Drechsel said.
Beyond the wind, we’ll also see single-digit temperatures, likely to freeze your pipes if the right precautions aren’t taken. To that end, be sure your heat is no lower than 55 degrees, open your cabinets to let the heat in, or you can leave the facet slowly dripping.
“If you do end up having pipes that become frozen due to the cold temperatures, call a plumber. They’re the experts, they’re the professionals, they know how to take care of it safely.”
If you’re traveling during this period, Drechsel said you should, “have an emergency kit handy, have some extra clothing, some extra foods just in case you do get stranded on the side of the road,” Drechsel said.
If you’re heading out in the mountains to go skiing, snowmobiling, or snowshoeing, Drechsel said you should be prepared.
“Just take the precautions if you’re out in the backcountry. If you get stranded, have some of the stuff you need to survive the night,” Drechsel said.
You should layer your clothing, have the essentials to start a fire, bring food or snacks along, have an emergency kit to treat cold injuries, and carry water. They say you should never eat snow - it will drop your core body temperature.
The best way to be most prepared is just to stay inside over the next few days.