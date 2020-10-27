Emergency crews respond to house fire in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police Department said fire crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Monroe Street.
They ask people to please avoid the area.
Currently in Spokane
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.