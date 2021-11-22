UPDATE:
Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the BMW fled on foot after colliding with the school bus, which belonged to East Valley School District and was on its way to be stored in the bus barn.
UPDATE:
Witnesses on the scene tell KHQ the accident was caused by a speeding BMW that crashed into the bus, causing it to flip onto its side.
Witnesses did not report seeing any children in the bus and say the bus's driver appeared to be alright before being taken away in an ambulance.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Emergency crews are on the scene where a school bus has flipped onto its side near the corner of E. Wellesley Ave. and N. Harvard Rd.
This is a developing story, KHQ is on the scene and will update it as information becomes available.