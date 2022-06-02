POST FALLS, Idaho - Fentanyl may have taken the life of a Post Falls High School student Thursday morning if it weren't for a quick response from police and the availability of the counter-opioid drug Narcan.
Luckily, Post Falls officers were there in minutes to deliver a dose of Narcan and save the student.
PFPD reported the call came in at 9:40 a.m. and said they had officers on scene within two minutes. Kootenai County fire arrived soon after and gave the student a second dose of the life-saving drug which ultimately revived them.
The school's resource officer upon investigating was able to find a student with information about the overdose and who also possessed suspected Fentanyl pills.
The student was taken into custody for distribution of a controlled substance and booked into juvenile detention. Police are still looking for more suspects.
PFPD would like to remind the community that pills laced with Fentanyl are becoming more and more prevalent and can be marked to look like prescription medication like Oxycodone. These pills are extremely dangerous as even a tiny amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose.
KHQ has done extensive coverage on Fentanyl, or the "Counterfeit Killer."