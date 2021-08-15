SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - Spokane Valley Fire officials are looking into a theft case this week after emergency medical equipment was stolen right off the rig.
Many don't know the extent of what a firefighter does in a day. Of course, they battle fires and rescue people, but they also save lives in other ways.
"In 2020 the Spokane Valley Fire ran 18,700ish calls, of those about 80 to 83% were medical,” George Hedebeck, the Spokane Valley Fire Captain said. "We take over and do just about everything an emergency center would do."
Tha’ts why having emergency medical equipment on board the rig is essential. But while responding to a cardiac arrest Tuesday, a bright yellow case was stolen.
"Came back out to the rig - our pediatric box was missing,” he said.
With $2,000 worth of supplies.
“It's less about the cost of the box then it is the timeliness to getting to a patient,” he said.
The box has equipment firefighters might need to treat a childlike special air tubes and masks, although it’s not necessarily that useful for the average person, in times of health crises it’s one of the most important cases on this rig.
"If the local engine doesn't have it the next fire unit is going to be 4 to 6 minutes away and when you’re dealing with type of calls that we do advanced life support calls and the specialized equipment in the pediatric box - not having that for 6 minutes really could be the difference of life and death,” he said.
Now - this is a rare occurrence. Thankfully , the box was returned by the end of the week.