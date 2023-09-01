PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – On Tuesday, West Bonner County School District 83’s Board Chair Keith Rutledge and Vice-Chair Susan Brown were recalled by convincing margins (65.96% in favor of recalling Brown, 62.66% in favor of recalling Rutledge). However, with Bonner County not canvassing the vote until Sept. 7, Rutledge and Brown are still technically in their roles until then.
Two days after the recall vote, the lame-duck board called a special meeting in an apparent attempt to push through a last-minute agenda. Those plans were stopped when the board clerk announced Judge Lori T. Meulenberg approved a temporary restraining order against Rutledge and Brown, just 15 minutes before the meeting.
In her reasoning, Meulenberg said, “agenda items are for the sole benefit of an individual, recalled trustees, and not the district.” Among those agenda items was an amendment to controversial Superintendent Branden Durst’s (https://www.khq.com/news/brief-meeting-sparks-outrage-among-west-bonner-county-parents/article_fb2d4946-0b42-11ee-9109-c35d4bb416ab.html) contract to add items which were previously taken out, such as the district providing legal representation for him and his wife, and adding a moving expense.
The meeting was supposed to open with an agenda item, “Dissolve Current Board of Trustees,” followed by “Turn Meeting Over to the Superintendent,” and was slated to end with “Consideration and Approval of Possible Legal Action Against the Idaho State Board of Education.” With the meeting canceled, parents and residents could only speculate on what those items entailed, with the Idaho State Board of Education saying they didn’t know what the final agenda item meant, but were set to keep a close eye on the meeting. In August, the Board of Education sent the WBCSD Board a letter telling them Durst is underqualified to be a Superintendent in Idaho, listing four other areas the district does not comply with.
Katherine Elsaesser filed the temporary restraining order on behalf of two voters, one each in Rutledge and Brown’s respective districts. In the decision, Meulenberg also listed “actions threaten to subvert the results of a lawful election,” as a reason the restraining order was granted.