Potentially dangerous winds Wednesday have emergency officials telling people in North Idaho to hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mark Nowoj was in his front yard getting ready for the holidays, putting up Christmas decorations for his grandchildren and making sure nothing around his home would blow away.
"Its just a magnet for wind so I strapped it down," he said.
Living in Coeur d'Alene all his life, he knows just how unpredictable the weather can be.
Tiffany Westbrook is the Preparedness Coordinator for Kootenai County Officer of Emergency Management and said, "We haven't seen wind gusts like these in a while."
Working closely with the National Weather Service, the Kootenai county Office of Emergency Management is tracking a storm they say could be similar this windstorm that hammered the inland northwest back in 2015.
They tell KHQ their major concern is the wind which is expected to reach 45-50 miles an hour. with gusts up to 60 possibly downing trees and knocking out power.
Just in case, Mark and his family are ready for anything.
"You got the wood stove, you got generators so if you lose power you're set. Yeah, I'm good. I've got a couple generators actually," Nowoj said.
Emergency Officials are also worried about traffic on area roadways, with Wednesday, the day before thanksgiving, being the busiest travel day of the year.
They say to have a 72-hour survival kit in your car and at least half a tank of gas.
"Really what it comes down to you don't know what's gonna happen until the impact occurs so just standing by monitoring and making sure people are in the right areas to respond to if necessary," Westbrook said.
