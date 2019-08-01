A man had to make an emergency plane landing on a street in Pierce County Thursday, and the incident was caught on camera.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Thompson was on patrol in the area and caught the emergency landing on his dash cam Thursday morning.
WSP Public Information Officer Johnna Batiste said the single prop KR2 plane had a fuel-system malfunction, leading to the landing on SR-7 & 138th St. in the Parkland-Spanaway area.
"While on patrol in east Pierce county, Trooper Thompson just happened to be in the right place at the right time and witnessed the plane make an emergency landing," Batiste wrote on Twitter. "WSP had no prior knowledge of the pilot’s complications."
The plane came to a stop and troopers were able to help push it off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
"After 21 years with the patrol, this is a first for him," Batiste said.
