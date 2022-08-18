SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11.
The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A portal that accepts applications for households with minor children and another that prioritizes applications from eligible African American and BIPOC households are still accepting applications.
The City of Spokane, through its community partners, has distributed approximately $33 million in emergency rent and utility assistance funding since June 2021. More than 6,500 households in the city have benefitted from the program.